Reba McEntire knows what it’s like to go through a divorce, so she feels for her stepson Brandon Blackstock and his estranged wife, Kelly Clarkson. The country icon is “torn” over the famous couple’s shocking split because she “adores all their children,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“Reba, Kelly’s former mother-in-law, is heartbroken over her divorce,” the source reveals to Closer. “She loves Brandon and Kelly like her own, she refuses to pick sides, but she’s afraid of how contentious it’s getting.”

Adam Christensen/NBCUniversal

Reba, 65, will always support Brandon, 43, and Kelly, 38, equally, and she considers the former couple’s kids “her [own] grandkids,” the insider notes. The dad of four and the “Because of You” singer share their two children, River Rose, 6, and Remington, 4, while Brandon is also the father of his older kids, Savannah and Seth, from his previous relationship with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

Even though Reba still shares a great bond with her stepson, she “knows better than to intervene” in Brandon and Kelly’s split, which was announced after nearly seven years of marriage in June 2020. Still, Reba is “praying” both Brandon and his father, Narvel Blackstock, “come to their senses and end this bitter divorce,” the insider adds.

The Grammy Award winner has mixed feelings over Brandon and Kelly’s heartbreaking separation, but Reba was actually very “supportive” of their decision, a previous insider told Closer when the duo announced their breakup over the summer.

“She knows it’s hard enough working on your own relationship, but she saw this Kelly and Brandon split coming from a mile away,” the source dished in June.

Shutterstock

The handsome talent manager became Reba’s stepchild at the time she was married to his father, Narvel. The “Fancy” songstress and the TV producer, 64, were together for over 26 years from 1989 until Narvel caught her off guard and filed for divorce in 2015.

Despite the rocky end to their romance, Reba has maintained a solid relationship with Brandon and Narvel’s other children, Shawna Blackstock, 47, and Chassidy Blackstock, 42. The former Reba actress and the Reba: Video Gold II director also share their only son, Shelby Blackstock, 30.

Reba revealed she especially adores Kelly, who became her step daughter-in-law when she married Brandon in 2013. “She’s a great gal, big-hearted and with Kelly what you see is what you get!” Reba once gushed to Closer. “I love her to pieces. She’s been one of my best friends.”

We hope Kelly and Brandon can work it out for the sake of their family.