Reba McEntire Slays the Stage During 2019 CMAs Performance of ‘Fancy’ — No Breakup Blues Here!

What a queen! Reba McEntire absolutely killed it as she took the stage for her solo performance of “Fancy” during the 2019 Country Music Association Awards. The country songstress proved she has no breakup blues despite recently calling it quits with her boyfriend of two years, Skeeter Lasuzzo.

The 64-year-old beauty took the CMAs stage on Wednesday, November 11, wearing a gorgeous purple-colored gown that featured fuzzy sleeves and a sparkly design. As she got to the chorus of the hit song, Reba whipped off her flowing robe and revealed that she was wearing a sexy red, bedazzled gown.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The “Does He Love You” singer — who is hosting the 53rd annual awards show alongside Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood — was all smiles as she was singing and dancing on the massive stage. Fellow country music stars and other attendees seemed to be enjoying Reba’s performance as they were spotted jamming along in the crowd.

Reba’s sassy performance — which had another outfit reveal with a sparkly red jumpsuit — comes shortly after she took the stage with her cohosts to open to the 2019 award show with a medley of country music’s biggest hits from female artists. The three icons kicked off the show by singing “Those Memories of You,” and were shortly joined by an all-star lineup of country songstresses to perform a series of other iconic songs.

Earlier in the night, Reba hit the CMAs red carpet for the first time since ending her relationship with Skeeter. Although fans were anticipating seeing her walking alongside her former photographer beau, she embraced the single life and attended the awards show wearing a black gown that featured long sleeves and an elaborate design.

Just last week, Closer Weekly broke the news that Reba and Skeeter, 52, officially ended their relationship after two years of dating. Although fans were convinced she had found her soulmate, her “busy schedule and Skeeter’s way of life — he’s retired — just didn’t mesh very well,” according to an insider.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“Skeeter is a great guy,” the source admitted to Closer. “At the end of the day, they decided it wasn’t a match made in heaven, as they both initially thought. [The breakup] was amicable.”

Even though Reba’s mourning the loss of her relationship, “she’s fine being single right now,” said the insider. “Yes, she would like to find love again. She definitely wants to grow old with someone by her side, but she says she’s taking a little break.”

By the look of Reba’s smile at the 2019 CMAs, we’d say she’s going to be quite alright!