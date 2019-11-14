Our country queens! Carrie Underwood was joined onstage by cohosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton while opening the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on November 13. The iconic trio were absolutely glowing as they took to the CMAs stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday evening.

Dolly, 73, Reba, 64, and Carrie, 36, kicked off the 53rd annual award show with a jaw-dropping performance of country music’s most classic songs. The three icons — who are hosting the 2019 awards show together — were singing and dancing all over the stage as they performed the incredible decades-spanning medley.

As they were singing their rendition of “Those Memories of You,” Dolly, Reba and Carrie were joined onstage by an all-star lineup of country songstresses. After kicking off the iconic medley, Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, The Highwomen, Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson also appeared on the stage. So cool!

Fellow stars and attendees of the show seemed to be having a great time as the audience sang and danced along to the country mash-up. Throughout their medley, the ladies also performed “You’re Lookin’ at Country,” “Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad” and “Delta Dawn,” as well as many others. What a show!

Earlier in the night, the three cohosts were spotted walking the red carpet as they made their way into the annual awards show. Carrie, who is up for three awards during tonight’s show, looked stunning as she stepped out alongside husband Mike Fisher wearing a sexy, gold and black gown. Reba opted for a sparkly, black gown, while Dolly sported bridal white. So gorgeous!

Reba seemed to be in great spirits despite making her first public appearance since calling it quits with her boyfriend, Skeeter Lazzuro. On Tuesday, November 5, Closer Weekly broke the news that the “Fancy” songstress ended her 2-year relationship with her photographer beau after about two years of dating.

“Skeeter is a great guy,” a friend recently admitted to Closer Weekly. “But her busy schedule and Skeeter’s way of life — he’s retired — just didn’t mesh very well. At the end of the day, they decided it wasn’t a match made in heaven, as they both initially thought. [The breakup] was amicable.”

We can’t wait to watch these ladies host the 2019 CMAs all night!