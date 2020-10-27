Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be spending Christmas in the U.K. with the royal family, but they’re “incredibly excited” about their new holiday plans with their only son, Archie, an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. The royal couple are looking forward to getting their 17-month-old “involved” in their family traditions.

“Christmas is Meghan’s favorite holiday and she cannot wait to get into the festive spirit. She and Harry will buy a ginormous Christmas tree for the new house and will decorate it as a family,” the source shares. “They’re excited about getting Archie involved this year and will let him pick out a couple of ornaments to put on the tree.”

Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock

Archie is still just a tot, but “he’s at an age where he can understand some of the concepts” behind the traditions they teach him. “Meghan’s already bought him a Christmas children’s book,” the insider dishes, noting the Duke of Sussex, 36, and the former Suits actress, 39, will also “leave a glass of wine for Santa Claus” on Christmas Eve.

The longtime lovebirds — who tied the knot in May 2018 — are also switching up the royal family tradition of exchanging gifts on December 24. “The Sussexes will open their presents on Christmas Day morning as a family,” the source explains. They even plan to decorate their abode by hanging “stockings by the fireplace” in their living room.

Considering the beloved prince and the former Duchess of Sussex are hosting Christmas from their new Santa Barbara home, they’re taking advantage of all the freedom and space they have. “On Christmas Day, Meghan will put her culinary skills to good use and cook a feast in their amazing, fully equipped kitchen,” the insider reveals.

The doting mom of one and the handsome hunk may be thrilled for their upcoming holiday festivities in the states, which Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, is also expected to be attending, a previous source told Closer, but Queen Elizabeth wishes Harry would come back to celebrate with the royal family.

Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal

“The queen’s Christmas will be very different this year because of [social distancing rules], [but] she’s urging Harry to return to the U.K. for the holidays,” the insider says. “She would love to see her grandson – and Archie, of course. It’s been so long.” Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the 94-year-old monarch is going to get her way “due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions,” the source notes.

The Deal or No Deal alum is also “twisting” her hubby’s arm to stay in Montecito, but they’re working on a comprise. “They’re planning to spend [Christmas] at their new home and will fly back to the [U.K.] a day or so later in time for New Year,” the source dishes. “They’ll have to isolate for at least 10 days, but at least Harry will be reunited with his friends and family again.”

Even though the loving father “does miss London” from time to time, he “loves” living in Montecito and “wouldn’t change a thing,” the insider says. Still, he’s “looking forward” to “reuniting” with his friends and family during the holidays. “He and Meghan also have a few work trips lined up in 2021, so we’ll be seeing them spend more time in the U.K.,” the source adds. “But California will remain their main base.”