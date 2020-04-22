Aww! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie, will always put a smile on his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth‘s face. When they video chatted with her on the monarch’s 94th birthday, Queen Elizabeth said Harry, 35, has “the most adorable child,” a source tells Closer Weekly.

“Seeing Archie reminded the Queen of when Harry was a baby because they look so alike, although she can see Meghan in him too!” the insider reveals. “She can’t believe how much he’s grown and changed.”

Chris Allerton/Shutterstock

The last time Queen Elizabeth saw her great-grandson was back in 2019 when Meghan, 38, and Harry were still residing at Frogmore Cottage. After they moved to Los Angeles in April, the queen has only been keeping in contact with them through video calls. That’s why she was “delighted” to hear from the family on her birthday.

“Archie was in a great mood and giggling away. He can’t talk yet, but was trying to, which made the Queen laugh,” the insider explains about their FaceTime. However, the best part was when it was time for them to end the call. “When they said their goodbyes, Archie waved (goodbye), which had them all in hysterics!” the source reveals. How cute!

For Queen Elizabeth’s birthday on Tuesday, April 21, she spent the day having a quiet evening at home with her husband, Prince Philip. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, her family couldn’t make it to Windsor Castle, but that didn’t mean she didn’t have anything to look forward to. The mom of four still enjoyed the chocolate birthday cake her staff makes her every year.

“The recipe dates back to Queen Victoria’s chef,” Darren McGrady, her former chef, told Closer on April 15. “The same chocolate cake is made for all the members of the family on their birthdays. We never changed the recipe.”

Hopefully, COVID-19 will end by the time Queen Elizabeth has her 95th birthday. We’re sure she would love to be around her family members the next time she makes another trip around the sun.