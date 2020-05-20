So romantic! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “took a day off work so they could enjoy quality time together as a family” for their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, May 19, a source exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “After they put Archie to bed, Harry and Meghan cooked together and enjoyed a romantic meal, just the two of them, and spent the evening reminiscing about the amazing experiences they’ve had together and going through all their old photos.“

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, celebrated their wedding anniversary in Los Angeles, two months after moving to California. The couple have been staying at Tyler Perry‘s $18 million mansion since they moved to the city of angels. Occasionally, they leave the compound to do volunteer work around the city amid the coronavirus pandemic, but for the special occasion, they decided to keep it very “low-key” and spend time alone at home, the source says.

It seems the duo’s love for each other has only continued to grow since they got engaged. “The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was sort of confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned; everything was just perfect,” the prince said during his engagement interview in November 2017. “It was this beautiful woman just sort of literally tripped and fell into my life; I fell into her life.”

Although the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t make a big fuss about their milestone, they did go above and beyond for their 12-month-old son Archie’s birthday. Another insider told Closer the parents “organized FaceTime calls with the queen, Prince Charles and [Meghan’s mother] Doria [Ragland]” so the little guy could see his family.

Harry and Meghan are even talking about giving Archie a sibling. The mom of one “joked to friends that she’d love to surprise Archie with a new ‘pint-size’ buddy,” the source told Closer, adding, “it wouldn’t be surprising if Meghan becomes pregnant before the end of the year.”

Maybe that quality time during their anniversary will do just the trick!