They say blondes have more fun, but Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran are putting the old motto to the test! While recently teaming up for World Mental Health Day, the beloved Duke of Sussex and the Grammy Award-winning singer adorably bonded over their luscious locks of ginger hair.

In a video shared on the 35-year-old royal’s joint Instagram page with wife Duchess Meghan (née Markle), Harry and Ed, 28, can be seen chatting about their similarity of having red hair. The “Shape of You” crooner joked that he and Harry share the same issue of being teased for their auburn tresses.

“I’ve been trying to write a song about this to get it out to more people,” Ed said to Harry as the two men sat beside each other. “People just don’t understand what it’s like for people like us — with the jokes and the snide comments. I just feel like it’s time we stood up and said, ‘We are ginger, and we are going to fight.'”

The royal dad hilariously cut Ed off, reminding him of the reason why they joined forces in the first place. “Um, OK. This is slightly awkward,” he began. “There may have been a miscommunication — this is about World Mental Health Day.”

After realizing his mistake, Ed can be seen quickly deleting the title of his new song — “Gingers Unite” — off his computer. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the computer screen displayed a proposed meeting outline that read, “HRH Prince Harry and the king of ging Ed Sheeran get together to change the perception of people with Moroccan sunset hair.”

The heartwarming video then took a more serious approach as Harry and Ed turned to the camera to express an important message. “Reach out, make sure your friends, strangers, look out for anybody that might be suffering in silence. We’re all in this together,” the duke pleaded. “Cheers.”

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The red-haired hunks teased their highly-anticipated collaboration by sharing a video to Harry and Meghan’s Instagram page on Wednesday, October 9. In the short clip, Ed can be seen ringing a doorbell before being greeted with a “Hi, mate,” as Harry appeared.

The father of one even joked about their strikingly similar appearances. “It’s like looking in the mirror,” he said as Ed also showed up wearing nearly the same grey polo shirt. “Do you mind if I bring the cameras in?” the “Thinking Out Loud” singer asked, to which Harry replied, “Of course, yeah, come on in, guys.” The video ended shortly after a message appeared on the screen. “Coming soon… 10 October,” the video read.

As royal fans know, Harry is extremely passionate when it comes to advocating for mental health. During his recent tour of Africa, the prince opened up about his personal struggles with mental health and the importance of confronting them head-on.

“The mental health element touches on so much of what we’re exposed to, these experiences that these kids and every single one of us have been through,” he continued. “Everyone has experienced trauma or likely to experience trauma at some point during their lives. We need to try, not eradicate it, but to learn from previous generations so there’s not a perpetual cycle.”

We would love to see Harry and Ed collaborate again in the future!