While they have been on their incredible royal tour of Africa, Meghan Markle has done everything in her power to remind her husband, Prince Harry, that all he’s been doing to pay tribute to his late mom, Princess Diana, will be commended.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, is “constantly telling [Harry] his mom would be so proud of him,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. The happy couple started their tour in Africa on September 23 — an adventure that will take up 10 days. It has been quite impactful for all of those involved, especially for Prince William‘s brother. “It’s been an extremely emotional journey for Harry,” the insider told the outlet.

“Having the opportunity to continue his mom’s work there is extremely meaningful,” the source added. “It’s his way of paying tribute to Diana.”

AMPE ROGERIO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

During the tour, Harry took some time to walk in his late mom’s steps while working with The Halo Trust Angola, Africa on September 27 — Diana put a lot of her energy into making sure to eliminate and ban landmines. “Princess Diana’s visit helped change the course of history, and directly led to the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty,” the royal couple’s official Instagram explained of her impact.

“In 1997 Diana Princess of Wales visited Huambo to bring global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives were being destroyed,” the post continued. “Two decades later, the area has transformed from desolate and inhabitable to lively and vibrant, with colleges, schools and small businesses.” So inspiring!

Harry has been open in the past about feeling a void without his mom, especially since she never got to meet her grandson. While promoting 2020’s Invictus Games, the royal had a convo with former solider Dennis van der Stroon, who had quite the talk about their late mothers.

BBN/Shutterstock

“I told Harry about my mother and we talked about our shared experience of missing a mom,” Dennis explained, according to Hello! magazine. “He said missing a mother is like missing some kind of security, how you need that as a son and it falls away when you lose your mother. He said he meets a lot of people in his work who have lost a mother, father, sister, brother or relatives and when he hears their story, as he heard my story, he said he doesn’t feel so alone.”

Just like the Duchess of Sussex said, we also know that Diana would be immensely proud of her youngest son.