What a duo! Prince Harry and one of the most beloved singers in the world, Ed Sheeran, are teaming up for a new project. They teased their collaboration in a video that was shared to the official Instagram account Harry shares with Duchess Meghan on Wednesday, October 9.

In the clip, Ed rings a doorbell that just so happens to be the popular tune of “God Save the Queen” and, once the ringing comes to an end, the Duke of Sussex emerges from the opposite side of the door and welcomes Ed inside.

“Hi, mate,” Harry is heard telling his friend, who also sports the same red hair as him. “It’s like looking in the mirror,” he joked.

After they shared a laugh, Ed replied, “Do you mind if I bring the cameras in?” Harry didn’t have any problem with it at all. “Of course, yeah, come on in guys,” he said.

The video was brought to an abrupt end when a message came across the screen that read, “Coming soon … 10 October #WMHD.”

As it turns out, the duke and the “Perfect” singer will be working together for World Mental Health Awareness Day, a cause that has been very important to Harry and the royal family. Since the prince lost his mom, Princess Diana, at a young age, it affected him mentally.

“I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well,” he previously told The Telegraph.

If it wasn’t for Harry opening up, then he would still be having trouble talking about Diana’s death. “The experience I have had is that once you start talking about it, you realize that actually you’re part of quite a big club,” he explained.

All that being said, we can’t wait to see what Harry and Ed have put together for World Mental Health Awareness Day. Even though we don’t know what’s to come, we’re sure it’s going to be amazing. Stay tuned!