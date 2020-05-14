Months before pregnant Lindsay Arnold announced she and husband Samuel Cusick were expecting their first child, the Dancing With the Stars pro said they were “on the same page” about wanting to have children.

“The good thing is we both want to have kids,” Lindsay, 25, exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in late January. “So it’s not really an issue for us.”

Despite knowing for sure they want to be parents one day, the So You Think You Can Dance alum — who revealed her first pregnancy on Wednesday, May 13 — explained the longtime lovebirds weren’t in any rush. “I feel like everyone’s like, ‘Don’t get pregnant, you have time,'” she explained.

However, the blonde beauty pointed out she doesn’t necessarily agree with others who suggested she embrace her career while she’s young. “I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ But, also, I have time to be pregnant and do what I want to do,” she countered. “It’s not like [being pregnant] stops your career and I think that’s what people assume … but it’s not.”

In order to juggle her epic gigs with her aspirations to become a mother, Lindsay revealed at the time that she and Sam were going to “try” to schedule her pregnancy around DWTS. “That was my plan … to try to like, make it work,” she explained.

It seems the professional Latin and ballroom dancer, who began dating Sam in her junior year of high school and tied the knot in 2015, got pregnant at the perfect time. Due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Lindsay is home with her hubby after the “Dancing With the Stars Live Tour: 2020” was canceled.

This also comes as extra good news for Lindsay, who joked about getting sick of people asking when she’s going to get pregnant. “They’re like, ‘When are you going to have a baby?'” she dished to Closer, while chatting about her jewelry collection, L.A.C by Lindsay Arnold. “And I’m like, ‘Leave me alone.'” Ha!

The soon-to-be mama shared the exciting news of her first pregnancy in mid-May by posting photos of her sitting on Sam’s lap while holding up their child’s sonogram. “Ohhhhhh baby. Mom and Dad love you already,” she gushed in the caption, adding the hashtag, “November 2020” as her due date.

Fans flooded Lindsay’s comments section with heartwarming messages but it was her fellow DWTS pals whose congratulations garnered the most attention. “I LOVE THIS BABY SOOOOOOO MUCH ALREADY!!!!! Auntie Jenna is waiting to meet you sweet little angel baby,” Jenna Johnson marveled, while new mom Karina Smirnoff echoed, “Oh, honey! This is soooo awesome! Congratulations! Love you! You will be an incredible momma!”

We can’t wait to follow Lindsay along on her journey to motherhood!