Congratulations! Dancing With the Stars alum Karina Smirnoff revealed the name of her new baby boy when she shared the first photo of him to Instagram. “Welcome to the world, Theo Gabriel! 💖💖💖,” the new mom captioned the post of Theo’s tiny feet on Wednesday, April 8.

In the comments, professional dancer Lindsay Arnold wrote, “Congrats, beautiful mama!!!!!! So happy for you!!” with four red heart emojis. A fan added, “OMG! So beyond happy for you. Sending so much love!!!”

The TV personality’s first photo of Theo comes a few days after she welcomed her son in her life. “Karina and baby are healthy and well,” a source told People on Wednesday, April 1. “She’s already head over heels in love. She’s excited for the next journey.”

When Karina was pregnant, she couldn’t help but gush about all of the support she’s been getting from her friends and family. “Everyone has been so great, gracious and has given me so much information,” she told People in December 2019. “I’m just trying to keep up! But, I’m very grateful for the gift I’ve been given. I can’t wait to be a mom.”

The season 13 winner of DWTS added, “I have so many emotions that I’m going through. I’m nervous, excited, over the moon happy and overwhelmed.”

Karina has not disclosed the identity of her baby’s father. She was previously engaged to Jason Adelman, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Brad Penny. But, when she announced she was pregnant, the dark-haired beauty said her baby will grow up to become an excellent dancer, just like his mom.

“Thanks @FirstResponsePregnancy for confirming that I will have a little one to train on the dance floor! #BabySmirnoff coming in 2020!” she wrote in a December Instagram post. “And since it’s the holiday season, it’s the perfect time to give back! I’m happily going to donate $5,000 to @ResolveOrg to support all couples and families on their pregnancy journeys. Everyone have a great holiday!”

We’re so happy for you, Karina!