Goodbye hair! Val Chmerkovskiy reveals he let wife Jenna Johnson cut off his ponytail in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Dancing With the Stars duo unveiled the hunk’s new buzzed head in the first episode of their new Instagram video series, “Untitled With Jenna & Val.”

“I love my wife, so I let her give me a haircut,” Val, 34, captioned his IGTV post on Tuesday, April 21. “Let us know which videos you would like to see from us while [we’re in] quarantine.”

“Are you sure you want to do this?” Jenna, 26, asked the two-time World Latin Dance Champion while holding the hair clipper next to his head. “Let’s get! Let’s do it,” he confidently replied.

In the video, Jenna can be seen buzzing her man’s head back and forth like a professional stylist. The pajama-clad pair looked both nervous and excited as more and more of Val’s long brunette locks fell from his head and onto the floor.

After the stunning choreographer finished up her hubby’s at-home haircut, she couldn’t help but gush as Val showed off his new ‘do. “Babe, you look hot!” she marveled while the Ukrainian dancer ran his fingers through his freshly-shaved buzzcut.

“Honey, I just hope I don’t have any bald spots that I don’t know about,” Val jokingly replied, before taking the hair trimmer to his beard. The adorable lovebirds planted a sweet kiss on each other’s lips before concluding the video. “Wow, look at this — thanks for tuning in!” Jenna exclaimed.

Instagram

Since they’ve been confined at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Jenna and Val were forced to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in quarantine. Although they were unable to have a fun night out on the town, the lovebirds commemorated their special milestone with sweet tributes on Instagram.

“I am so grateful that it’s you that I get to call my wife, that it’s you I get to wake up next to, that it’s you I get to love for life, you I get to have and eat my cake too,” the proud husband gushed alongside a gorgeous photo of the two on April 13. “Rhyme aside, I love you dearly, lucky to have you and hold you near me. What a privilege I’ve been given, you’re God’s gift that keeps on giving.”

“I love you. More than I love words that rhyme, more than music more than wine, go to the general and save some time,” his heartwarming post continued. “I love you more than humor, you inspire me to do more, to be true more, honestly I can’t imagine loving you more. But I will, celebrating you daily, you bring something powerful out of me like dairy. I will love you from now till eternity.”

As for Jenna, she shared a gorgeous collage of pics from the pair’s wedding day in 2019. “Happy first anniversary my love … crazy to think that exactly a year ago we were celebrating with all of our closest friends and family!” she penned. “And although this isn’t how we were meant to spend our first anniversary, I’m incredibly grateful to spend it snuggled up next to you safe and sound. Thank you for the greatest year of my life. I love you and I LOVE being your wifey.”

We can’t wait to see more cute clips from Val and Jenna!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.