Dancer Karina Smirnoff is loving life with her new baby boy, Theo Gabriel! After the Dancing With the Stars alum welcomed him in April 2020, Karina, 42, is learning what it’s like to raise her son amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“At this point, I’m just waiting for the quarantine to be over so we can get on the road and resume our normal life,” the mom of one revealed to Anna Trebunskaya during a May 1 interview on Instagram Live. “It’s kind of weird … I will say I am enjoying being home because I wouldn’t have had that opportunity with the baby if it wasn’t for quarantine, but at the same time, I am going a little crazy.”

Most of Karina’s spare time is spent taking care of Theo. “If I’m not changing him, I’m feeding him, if I’m not feeding him, I’m changing him,” she explained. “And the farts, oh my god, the farts are so loud. When I’m holding him and he does it and the whole family looks at me, I’m like, it’s not me, it’s him!” LOL.

However, the doting mother will never get tired of the feeling she gets from holding her baby, and she plans on sharing more photos of Theo on social media once the little guy gets older.

“It’s not that I’m hiding him by any means, but the Russian Orthodox religion is, you’re not taking the baby out and showing it right away,” the season 13 winner of Dancing With the Stars explained. “Usually, we take a month to make sure the baby’s strong before we introduce him to the world.”

We can’t wait to see pics of Theo’s adorable face online! Meanwhile, Karina is having the time of her life with her new baby boy. “I think he’s already manipulating me,” she gushed. “He’s like ‘wah wah and I take him in my arms and he is like [smiling].”

Karina has yet to publicly comment on the father of her child.