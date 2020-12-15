Her family is growing! Pippa Middleton is pregnant with baby No. 2, according to multiple reports. The English socialite and her husband, James Matthews, are already parents to son Arthur, whom they welcomed in 2018.

“Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year,” an insider told Page Six. “The entire family is delighted.”

With Duchess Kate (née Middleton) as her big sister, we bet Pippa gets a ton of motherly advice. Plus, this means Kate’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are getting another cousin!

Pippa and the British racing driver welcomed their eldest son, Arthur, more than a year after tying the knot in May 2017. Following his arrival, a royal spokesperson shared an official statement on behalf of Kate and her husband, Prince William.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James,” the statement read. Arthur’s birth was also confirmed by Pippa’s representative in London. “He was born weighing 8 pounds and 9 ounces,” representative Jo Milloy told USA Today. “Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well.”

Kate was by Pippa’s side throughout her entire first pregnancy. The two sisters are extremely close, so the beloved duchess was “giving Pippa lots of tips on what’s to come,” a source told Life & Style in 2018. “When they were younger, they’d always share stories about boys and school life. Now they’re sharing pregnancy stories!”

The insider noted Kate had also given her younger sibling “some of George and Charlotte’s hand-me-downs.” Because the royal mom wanted to “keep some for Louis,” she and Pippa “had so much fun shopping online for baby clothes and accessories,” the source added.

We can’t wait for Pippa to welcome baby No. 2!

In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to learn more about her and James’ son, Arthur.