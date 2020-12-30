Her Other Half! Here’s Everything There Is to Know About Pippa Middleton’s Husband James Matthews

Pippa Middleton‘s husband, James Matthews, raced into her life and completely stole her heart. Fans know the English socialite as an author, columnist and sister of Duchess Kate (née Middleton), but it’s time you learn more about the former professional racing driver.

Pippa first met James in 2007 at the time they both were vacationing in St Barts, a Caribbean island country located in the French West Indies. The duo crossed paths at the luxurious Eden Rock hotel, which is owned by James’ parents, David Matthews and Jane Matthews, according to reports.

The Celebrate author and James maintained a casual relationship, but it took years for their friendship to blossom into a romance. In fact, she dated affluent stockbroker Nico Jackson for nearly three years until 2016. Following their split, Pippa and James started spending more time together, and eventually, they became a couple.

Once the England natives gave their relationship a shot, it wasn’t long before Pippa and James fell in love. It was reported that the pair moved in together in May 2016. By the end of the year, the hedge fund manager got down on one knee and asked for his brunette beauty’s hand in marriage. They cemented their status as a couple when James attended the Middleton family’s Christmas celebration.

After saying yes to forever, Pippa and James tied the knot on May 20, 2017. The two were surrounded by their famous families, including sister Kate and her husband, Prince William, as they said “I do” in an immaculate wedding ceremony at St Marks’s Church in Englefield, England.

Since then, Pippa and James have been living a life of wedded bliss. They’ve also experienced parenthood together. In October 2018, the lovebirds welcomed their eldest son, Arthur Michael William Matthews. “He was born weighing 8 pounds and 9 ounces,” Pippa’s rep told USA Today. “Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well.”

It won’t be long before Arthur is no longer an only child, though, considering Pippa and James are expecting their second child, multiple outlets reported in mid-December. “Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year,” an insider told Page Six. “The entire family is delighted.”

While we wait for Pippa and her hubby to welcome baby No. 2, scroll through the gallery below to learn more about James!