Pippa Middleton is a mom of two! The British socialite gave birth to her second child, a baby girl, with husband James Matthews. Duchess Kate‘s sister welcomed the little bundle of joy on Monday, March 14, Hello! reported.

“Mother and baby are doing well,” a source told the outlet, revealing Pippa, 37, and James, 45, named their daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane. “She’s perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival.” According to Hello!, the newborn tot weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

Murray Sanders/ANL/Shutterstock

In addition to little Grace Elizabeth, Pippa and James are the proud parents of their first child, Arthur Michael William, who arrived in October 2018. The Celebrate: A Year of Festivities for Families and Friends author and the former professional racing driver married in 2017.

The birth of their little bundle of joy comes more than three months after the news of Pippa’s second pregnancy first made headlines in December 2020. At the time, Page Six reported that Pippa and James were “thrilled” to give Arthur a little sister. The “entire family,” including Pippa’s parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, were “delighted” as well.

The mom of two’s mother also confirmed her daughter’s pregnancy while chatting with Good Housekeeping UK in March 2021. “I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild,” Carole marveled to the outlet.

Pippa has had loving support from her husband, parents and other family and friends throughout her pregnancy, including her older sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, 39. At the time Pippa was expecting her first child back in 2018, a source revealed Kate was her sibling’s right-hand woman.

MEGA

Considering the royal beauty is the mom of her and husband Princess William‘s three kids — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — she was giving Pippa “lots of tips on” motherhood, an insider told Life & Style. “They confide in each other about everything. When they were younger, they’d always share stories about boys and school life … now they’re sharing pregnancy stories!”

Aside from sharing her best parenting tips and tricks, the source revealed Kate was also lending Pippa some of her kiddo’s “hand-me-downs.” But because the duchess wanted to “[keep] some” for Louis, the sisters had “so much fun shopping online for baby clothes and accessories,” the source added.

We bet Kate and William’s kiddos are so excited to have a new cousin!