If Cindy Crawford was your mom, wouldn’t you want to follow in her famous footsteps? For the past few years Kaia Gerber has been walking the runway, fans can’t seem to get enough of her striking resemblance to the Fair Game actress.

As she’s spent time growing up in the spotlight, it seems the 18-year-old beauty continues to look more and more like her gorgeous mama. In fact, Cindy and Kaia’s matching brown eyes, stunning brunette locks and flawless skin aren’t the only things they have in common.

Despite the 18-year-old’s natural-born talent to rock red carpets and high fashion photo shoots like her mom, Cindy — who celebrates her 54th birthday on Thursday, February 20 — has been criticized in the past for allowing her daughter to model at such a young age.

However, the According to Jim star — who shares Kaia, as well as 20-year-old son Presley Gerber with longtime husband Rande Gerber — once explained why she didn’t think twice about exposing her little girl to the entertainment world and letting her pursue a career in the modeling industry.

“I had no trepidation at all about saying yes to Kaia,” Cindy revealed at Vogue‘s Forces of Fashion Summit in October 2019. “I felt comfortable and I was like, ‘Go for it, have fun and I’m always here if you have a question.'”

Even though Kaia has become one of Hollywood’s hottest up-and-coming models, the proud mom dished she still gets backlash about her daughter’s career. “Now everyone’s a model in their everyday life,” she shared, noting she’ll never regret letting Kaia follow her dream. “Every young person is modeling in their own life.”

While previously chatting about her family’s legacy in modeling, Cindy joked “it was a good thing that [Kaia] couldn’t work on the runway until she was 16” because there “are laws” against it. “After that I couldn’t really hold her back,” she explained to Net-A-Porter in March 2019. “You hope that all of the advice and guidance and role modeling that you did sticks. That’s the stage of parenting when you think, ‘OK, hope you can fly.'”

In honor of Cindy’s 54th birthday, scroll through the photos below that prove Kaia is her spitting image!