It seems like it was just yesterday that Cindy Crawford was climbing the ladder to international fame in the 1980s to become one of the world’s most iconic supermodels. Although it’s been decades since first being discovered, the 53-year-old — who is the queen of makeup-free selfies — has proven time and time again she’s still got it!

In fact, Cindy recently opened up about her modeling career and why it’s important to still do nude photoshoots. “We want to show women who are 53 — that there’s still beauty in that,” the Hollywood actress said at a Q&A hosted by Women’s Wear Daily in mid-June.

Take a look at all of Cindy’s equally flawless and enviable makeup-free selfies!