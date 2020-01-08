How sweet! Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber‘s two kids proved they have a sibling bond like no other as they recently got matching tattoos. The brother-sister duo revealed their meaningful new ink in a series of Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 7.

“Sibling tatts always,” Presley, 20, captioned a photo he shared to his social media page. In the snapshot, the blonde-haired hunk and his sister, 18, can be seen smiling and posing as he snapped the pic in the mirror.

This isn’t the only sweet gesture the superstar siblings have done for each other. In February 2018, the male model paid tribute to his little sister by getting a permanent tattoo of her name on his left arm. Presley unveiled the impressive artwork — which is located just above the elbow on his tricep — on Instagram at the time.

There’s no doubt Presley and Kaia share one heck of an unbreakable bond. For her brother’s 20th birthday this past July, Kaia took to social media to wish Presley a happy birthday. “Happy birthday Presley, thank you for being equally as weird as me,” the proud sister gushed alongside a photo of them as kids. “I love you but you knew that already.”

It’s no surprise Kaia and Presley are as thick as thieves considering mom Cindy, 53, and dad Rande, 57, have created one of Hollywood’s most beloved families. Not only are the couple’s children super close, but the iconic supermodel and her husband also share an incredible relationship with their children.

The Fair Game actress even opened up about allowing Kaia to follow in her modeling footsteps. Although she received some backlash about letting her little girl walk the runway at such a young age, Cindy couldn’t have been more confident to let her follow her dream.

“I had no trepidation at all about saying yes to Kaia,” Cindy sweetly confessed while attending a panel at Vogue‘s Forces of Fashion in October 2019. “I felt comfortable and I was like, ‘Go for it, have fun and I’m always here if you have a question.’”

Cindy told the outlet she didn’t even question her decision despite being criticized for exposing Kaia to the modeling industry at such a young age. “By the time Kaia started, she was pretty well-versed in designers and young photographers,” she dished. “She was prepared.”