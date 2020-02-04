When the dad’s away, mom and son will play! Peta Murgatroyd shared three super cute selfies while enjoying some mother-son bonding time with 3-year-old Shai. The Dancing With the Stars pro seemed happier than ever despite wishing husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy was with them.

“Best friends,” the 33-year-old beauty captioned a collage of photos of her and her little man on Sunday, February 2. “Both of us missing papa today.”

In the Instagram post, Peta and Shai can be seen beaming with joy while posing for the camera. The New Zealand-born ballroom dancer looked stunning as she sported a fuzzy, camel-colored jacket, a scrunchie-wrapped messy bun and a glowing, makeup-free face.

Little Shai copied his mama’s look as he also wore his long, blonde locks of hair up in a bun. The adorable youngster, who just celebrated his 3rd birthday on January 7, also kept warm in the chilly California weather as he donned a dark gray, zip-up sweatshirt.

Fans of the Faith, Hope and Love star — who tied the knot with Maksim, 40, in 2017 — gushed over her and Shai’s relationship in the comments section of her post. “Yes!!! The love between a mommy and son is indescribable!!!” one fan wrote. “Where did the time go?! He’s so big!!! Handsome little guy!” gushed another.

A handful of Peta’s Instagram followers also pointed out that Shai’s recent haircut already grew completely in! “I feel like you just got his hair cut. Did it grow back that quickly?!” one wondered, while another echoed, “Oh my, he’s so freaking handsome!!! Alsooo, I wish my hair grew as quickly as his does!”

We can’t believe Shai’s long, blonde locks are already back considering Peta just took her son to get his first-ever haircut in mid-December. At the time, the proud mom shared an adorable video of her little bundle of joy sitting in a chair while getting his hair chopped.

“This video still makes me well up with tears,” Peta emotionally captioned the heartwarming clip, which shows her crouching next to her handsome mini-me as the professional hairstylist snipped each little ponytail of hair. “A mother’s love for her child is unlike anything else.”

After revealing the news of her son’s first-ever haircut, as well as unveiling the adorable pics via Instagram, Peta explained why it took so long to give Shai a trim. It was not because of religious reasons, nor was “it kept to keep him looking a certain way,” she insisted in her caption.

“We kept it because we couldn’t bear to cut it,” the beloved dancer confessed. “He had golden curly locks and we were madly in love with them and so was he. We ultimately did this so he could be more comfortable and we the parents could have a little more convenience!”