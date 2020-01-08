After Peta Murgatroyd said hello to 2020 with her family, the next thing on her to-do list was to show her son, Shai, a great time in the Bahamas for his 3rd birthday.

“It was everything we wanted it to be,” the 33-year-old — who is married to and shares Shai with Maksim Chmerkovskiy — gushed on Instagram. “We woke up to Trolls (his new favorite movie that we had to buy 10x 😫), ate bagels with cream cheese and had a beautiful day on the beach with family and friends.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer showed her fans just how much fun her family had there by sharing a video of Shai baking cupcakes with his loved ones on Tuesday, January 7.

“It was the first time my parents were able to be with him on his birthday so it was pretty special for me,” she said. “In the afternoon I set up a family cooking session at the Baha Mar kids club with Chef Michael. The kids baked their own cupcakes and played in the awesome kids space while the adults were in their element cooking fillet and snapper 🍽 .”

“It was truly the best birthday as the kids LOVED being so involved and learning how to cook (let’s pray this continues🙏🏻),” she joked. “We finished the evening feasting on our own cooked meals outside with wine and cake! What a special day for my big boy!”

Peta’s family trip to the Bahamas comes just a couple of weeks after her son got his first haircut. “He had golden curly locks and we were madly in love with them and so was he. We ultimately did this so he could be more comfortable and we the parents could have a little more convenience!” she said on Instagram next to a video of her little guy at the salon.

“This video still makes me well up with tears,” she added. “A mother’s love for her child is unlike anything else.”

With a new haircut and a great trip to the Bahamas for his birthday, Shai is already putting his best foot forward in 2020!