We’re Seeing 2020! Take a Look at How Your Favorite Stars Celebrated the New Year

Can you believe it’s already 2020?! In honor of another New Year’s Eve, your favorite stars celebrated the joyful holiday alongside their beloved family members and friends. Chrissy Teigen, Hoda Kotb and tons others documented their fun-filled festivities as the clock struck midnight on Wednesday, January 1.

The celebratory extravaganza was extra special for Donnie Wahlberg and his family considering it was wife Jenny McCarthy‘s first time in 10 years taking off from her hosting gig on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve TV special. The Blue Bloods actor, 50, exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly about his and Jenny’s NYE plans.

“It’s amazing,” Donnie shared with Closer in early December. “To be able to spend some time together this Christmas and not have to think, We have to leave tomorrow for Times Square for New Year’s Eve.”

The Wahlburgers star — who tied the knot with Jenny, 47, in 2015 — even joked about the couple’s iconic NYE makeout session. “You know, it’s going to be the first New Year’s since we’ve been together that we don’t have to stop kissing at midnight,” he hilariously shared. “We won’t have Ryan Seacrest in our ear saying, ‘Donnie, Jenny, what do you have to say?'” he continued. “We’ll kiss this year, we may or may not broadcast it live.”

Donnie said their blended brood of kids — including his two sons, Xavier, 26, and Elijah, 18, as well as Jenny’s 17-year-old son, Evan — were also looking forward to some time off with their mom and dad. “We’re going to be home for Christmas with our kids,” he marveled. “We’re going to spend the holidays together, not on television, for the first time in a long time. It’s just going to be great.”

Like Donnie, Jenna Bush Hager also rang in New Year’s Eve alongside her adorable family. The Today star shared super sweet photos with her husband, Henry Hager, and their three kids, as they closed out 2019.

“Last sunset of the decade that brought us these two beautiful girls and their baby brother,” Jenna, 38, wrote alongside a photo of her, Henry and their two daughters, Margaret and Poppy. “How wonderful life is! Hoping 2020 brings you all the joy we get from watching the world through our babes’ eyes.”

We hope 2020 brings everyone health and happiness!

Scroll through the gallery below to see how your favorite stars rang in 2020!