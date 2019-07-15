The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus didn’t miss out on a chance to gush about partner Diane Kruger on her special day. Given the fact that she turned 43 on Monday, July 15, he took to Instagram to share a sweet message in honor of the Inglourious Basterds actress.

“Happy birthday angel,” Norman, 50, captioned a post including a series of photos. The first snap is of him and Diane at what appears to be a diner (below), the second pic is of their daughter pulling on Diane’s hair (swipe through!), and the third is of Norman and his lady love cuddling on a beach (above). Aww!

It seems as though Diane wasn’t about to let her man’s gushing go unnoticed as she took to the comments, writing: “I love you and little Etiquette the most ♥️.”

While you might be thinking the blonde beauty may have finally revealed their baby’s name, don’t get too excited. One fan thought just that, asking if it was her daughter’s name and complimenting them on it being pretty if that was the case. “No it’s not,” she replied. Oh well!

A little later in the day, Diane took to Instagram to celebrate the big day herself. “When you’re in your favorite city in the world and life has never been sweeter ♥️ Thank you for all your birthday wishes ♥️,” she wrote.

For those of you who don’t recognize exactly where Diane is, she is enjoying ice cream with beautiful Paris as her backdrop. That’s because she is there filming her new movie, 355, a spy thriller with a diverse female cast playing international agents. Sounds exciting if we do say so ourselves!

The protective mama is starring in the Simon Kinberg-directed movie alongside alongside a cast including Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, and Bingbing Fan. Rounding out the cast will also be Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez.

We can’t wait to see Diane in this new project — and we’d bet Norman feels the exact same way!