Peta Murgatroyd Is So Happy to Be a Mom to Son Shai — Meet the ‘DWTS’ Pro’s Only Child

She has wowed audiences with her incredible moves on stage — like on Dancing With the Stars — but it’s also very clear that Peta Murgatroyd has also impressed everyone by being an incredible mother to her son, Shai.

The 33-year-old shares her only child, 2, with her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy — the pair tied the knot in 2017. And ever since Peta became a mom, she has had no problem speaking out about how much she adores her role. “The amount of love that you have for your child, it just amazes me every day,” Peta exclusively shared with Closer Weekly at the grand reopening of Cleo in Hollywood. told Closer. “I just wake up and if I’ve had a bad day, if anything has gone wrong, he and Maks are the only people that could really just get me out of my slump. They’re just amazing.”

The professional dancer has also always gushed about Shai. “He loves music. He loves to dance, but we haven’t put him into anything formal, professional training,” she sweetly told Closer. “I think he’s way too young for that right now.” Peta also realizes the likes and dislikes that kids have change in a flash.

“One minute they love strawberry ice cream, the next day you give it to them as a treat and he’s like, ‘No, I don’t want it any more mom. I’m over it,'” she joked. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my God. When did this start happening?'” But if one thing is certain, is that the baby boy has a bit of both of his parents.

“He’s the cutest little munchkin. I fall more in love with him every day,” Peta once explained to Life & Style. “People say he’s the perfect mix of me and Maks. He’s feisty like his dad, and then he’ll be watching a cartoon and one of the characters will cry and he’ll start to cry, and I’m like, ‘That’s so me.’” So sweet! While the couple have thought about baby number two, for now they will continue to focus on Shai.

Scroll on down below to meet little Shai!