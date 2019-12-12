Peta Murgatroyd Admits Son Shai’s First Haircut Made Her ‘Well Up With Tears’ — Before and After!

Poor mama! Peta Murgatroyd had no problem admitting she was overwhelmed as her one and only child, son Shai, got his first haircut. The Dancing With the Stars pro could barely hold back her emotion as she shared a video of her adorable almost 3-year-old sitting in the chair at the hair salon as he got his first-ever new ‘do.

“This video still makes me well up with tears,” the 33-year-old beauty wrote in the caption of her heartwarming video. “A mother’s love for her child is unlike anything else.” In the clip, Peta can be seen crouching next to little Shai as the professional hairstylist snips each little ponytail of hair.

Instagram/Peta Murgatroyd

In the caption of her video, Peta — who shares Shai with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy — explained why it took so long for her little man to get this first trim. Although many speculated, the Faith, Hope and Love star said it was not because of religious reasons, nor was “it kept to keep him looking a certain way,” she insisted.

“We kept it because we couldn’t bear to cut it,” the doting mama explained. “He had golden curly locks and we were madly in love with them and so was he. We ultimately did this so he could be more comfortable and we the parents could have a little more convenience!”

After the hairstylist was all done, Peta showed off her little man’s new ‘do on her Instagram Stories. “My big boy,” she wrote in the caption of one, while sharing a second photo, writing, “Now he thinks he can ride in the back of the GMC.” The New Zealand-born dancer even shared photos from Shai’s post-haircut photo shoot. “Mama’s lil’ heartbreaker,” she captioned the series of adorable snaps.

Peta’s overwhelming emotion regarding her son’s first-ever haircut comes as no surprise considering she’s such a doting mommy. While chatting with Closer Weekly about her journey toward motherhood, the Mirrorball champ — who revealed she and Maks, 39, are “trying to” have a second baby soon — gushed about life as the mama of Shai.

“The amount of love that you have for your child, it just amazes me every day,” she told Closer. “I just wake up and, if I’ve had a bad day, if anything has gone wrong, he and Maks are the only people that could really just get me out of my slump. They’re just amazing.”

Shai is too stinkin’ cute!