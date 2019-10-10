Talk about being honest! Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell spent plenty of time together during all their seasons on American Idol, but the “Straight Up” singer wants everyone to know one thing: they were never an item.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, October 9, a fan decided to call in and bring up the question that was on everyone’s mind. “There’s always so much tension between you and Simon — was there anything romantic that ever happened?” the caller asked.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Oh no! No! Ew, no!” the Grammy winner quickly replied, shutting down any rumors. The feisty TV pair worked on the popular singing competition from 2002 to 2010 — alongside Randy Jackson as well. The three recently reunited on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where they had nothing but praise for the original American Idol winner.

“I actually genuinely do not believe we would be sitting here today if you hadn’t entered the show that year,” Simon, 59, told the host, 37. “The whole premise of that show was we had to find a star who was going to sell records. When you delivered that moment on that first live show and when you won that winning song at the end … ” “It was a game changer!” Paula added.

Even Randy couldn’t help but to commend the “Since U Been Gone” singer. “We looked at each other at the end at the finale and said ‘wow’ this thing is going to work — that was the moment we knew,” he revealed on the daytime talk show.

Kevork Djansezian/AP/Shutterstock

While the trio aren’t gracing the judges table anymore, there is one person that would consider an actual reunion: host Ryan Seacrest — who was able to call into Kelly’s show while his old pals were there. “After seeing us in one place again and realizing the craziness that was and the chemistry that still is still there? I think it would be pretty fun,” the 44-year-old told People recently.

“I would be interested if we all were into it to do it together. I think it’d be fun,” Ryan added.

One thing is for sure: we would love to see the hilarious back-and-forth between Paula and Simon again!