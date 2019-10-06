She was there when Ryan Seacrest announced her to be the first ever American Idol winner — and more than 15 years later, Paula Abdul can’t help but to still gush over Kelly Clarkson and how far she has come.

The 57-year-old attended the Wags & Walks Benefit Gala in Hollywood on Saturday, October 5, and touched on many things, including just how much she is about the “Since U Been Gone” singer, 37. “I say this and this is the truth. I am a big supporter of all the Idols,” Paula exclusively told Closer Weekly. “I’ve gone to all of their first concerts, first record release parties, first time they’re on Broadway. I wrote on Kelly’s wall, ‘I know for a fact I’m your second proudest mama.'”

Frank Micelotta/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Speaking of moms, The Voice is a mother to two kids — daughter River, 5, and son Remington, 3, with her husband, Brandon Blackstock. Her love also has two grown children from a previous relationship. “Kelly’s incredible. You know the beauty is what you see is what you get with her. She is who she is. Authentic,” the “Straight Up” singer continued.

Aside from singing hit after hit, Kelly recently debuted her own daytime talk show — and Paula, along with Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson stopped by for a visit. “It was incredible,” Paula recalled of the reunion last month. “The audience went absolutely crazy when we walked out. And it just is a testament to see how, people were excited to see us together again. The craziest thing, it doesn’t matter if I haven’t seen Simon and Randy for six weeks, six months or six years. No matter what, when we sit down together, it’s this instant, magical chemistry that happens and it’s like we never left and we pick up right where we left off.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Even though they may not work together anymore, Paula revealed that they still keep each other updated on one another. “We’re not a group texts, but we stay in touch with each other through texts,” she explained. So great!

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!