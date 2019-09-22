The iconic singing competition launched his career, and now Ryan Seacrest is revealing that he would be for getting back together with the original crew of American Idol.

While the host, 44, couldn’t be there in person to see the popular program’s alum — Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul — get together to visit Kelly Clarkson‘s new talk show, it did make him think of another possible reunion. “After seeing us in one place again and realizing the craziness that was and the chemistry that still is still there? I think it would be pretty fun,” Ryan told People recently.

Djansezian/AP/Shutterstock

“I would be interested if we all were into it to do it together. I think it’d be fun.” Ryan is also not the only one thinking of this — Simon, 59, presented the same idea while on the daytime NBC program.

“If I had one wish it’d be to make another show with us again. That would be my No. 1 wish,” the America’s Got Talent judge said. “What worked about that series was is that Randy, like myself, is an A&R guy, but also a record producer. Paula actually was a brilliant spotter of talent. I was an A&R (artists and repertoire) guy, which is one of the reasons why I think we had this additional chemistry.”

“Our legacy, genuinely, are the artists who we discovered over the seven-year period,” the talent manager continued. “That’s what I’m most proud of. The show’s ratings were great, that’s one thing, but it’s who has come through the process and has made it all worthwhile. And that’s why genuinely, if I could chose who to work with all over again, I would work with these guys again.”

Kevork Djansezian/AP/Shutterstock

Ryan has graced the Idol stage as host ever since it made its debut in 2002 on Fox. He has continued to host it even after it moved on over to another network, ABC.

While the trio of original judges spoke on The Kelly Clarkson Show, they also all agreed how key it was when the “Breakaway” singer won it all. “I actually genuinely do not believe we would be sitting here today if you hadn’t entered the show that year,” Simon told the entertainer. “It was a game-changer.”

Well, if the crew does get back together, perhaps Kelly can make an appearance too!