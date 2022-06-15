Family means everything to Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka. The couple first met in the early 2000s through a mutual friend. After falling in love, they welcomed fraternal twins via surrogate, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott. They have posted the cutest family photos on social media since their little ones arrived in 2010.

Neil and David, who got married in 2014, were very open about the process of trying to start a family together.

“We inserted one of my sperm and one of David’s sperm into two eggs with the hope that they would both take, just because we both wanted to be dads biologically,” the How I Met Your Mother star said in a 2014 interview, per CTV News. “And both took, miraculously.”

Since coming into their father’s lives, Harper and Gideon have both developed bright personalities and have found their own passions. Their son has taken an interest in cooking just like David, who is a professional chef.

“My kids are crazy eaters. They have incredible palates,” the American Horror Story alum told The New Potato in April 2015. “Gideon eats everything you put in front of him. His passion for cooking and eating good food is in his soul.”

Gideon’s love for cooking runs deep. The youngster also has an interest in music along with his sister. In October 2018, the happy couple took their kids to their very first concert by their close family friend Elton John. The show was part of the Grammy winner’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

“Can’t stop thinking about watching Elton at @thegarden last week. Kids’ first concert, Elton’s last,” the Broadway icon wrote on Instagram at the time. “We are beyond grateful to consider this artist and genius a friend. His husband is remarkable, his children divine. Thank you for the spectacular memories, good Sir.”

Harper and Gideon have also joined their dads on vacation with Elton, his husband, David Furnish, and their sons, Zachary and Elijah, in the past.

“We are beyond lucky to have such wonderful friends in our lives,” David captioned an August 2019 photo with the couple. “We have spent seven summers with these fantastic and generous men. The years get better and better as our kids become closer and closer. Traditions are the best!”

