Neil Patrick Harris Kids’ Are His ‘Favorite Gifts’! Meet the Actor’s Family With Husband David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris cherishes fatherhood more than any movie or TV role he’s ever received. The How I Met Your Mother star said becoming the dad of his twins, son Gideon and daughter Harper, with his husband, David Burtka, has been the greatest blessing he could ever imagine.

While celebrating his birthday in June 2021, Neil uploaded a lovely photo with his arms wrapped around his children. “These are my two favorite gifts,” he gushed in the caption, adding the hashtag, “grateful.”

The A Series of Unfortunate Events star experienced parenthood with his longtime partner in 2010. Neil and David welcomed their twins via surrogate, announcing the news on Twitter. “Babies!! Gideon Scott and Harper Grace entered the Burtka-Harris fold,” he penned. “All of us are happy, healthy, tired and a little pukey.”

Years after Gideon and Harper came into their lives, Neil opened up about his journey to fatherhood and revealed he was uninterested in finding out if he is his twins’ biological dad. The couple — who began dating in 2004 and wed in 2014 — started a family thanks to surrogacy.

“We inserted one of my sperm and one of David’s sperm into two eggs with the hope that they would both take, just because we both wanted to be dads biologically,” he explained during an appearance in 2014, per CTV News. “And both took, miraculously.”

However, Neil doesn’t need proof of genetics to prove how much he adores his kids. “I have no interest in [finding out]. We are their parents and I love them both implicitly,” the actor sweetly shared.

Neil said the couple “certainly have suspicions [of who is the biological dad just based on their behavior,” and David echoed his hubby’s sentiment during an interview with Wendy Williams in 2015. The Wig actor said he believes Harper might be biologically his because she emulates his personality.

“She’s like, ‘Hey everybody, I’m here!'” he adorably quipped, adding their son, Gideon, is more like the Tony Award winner. “He’s a little more heady and intellectual [like Neil],” the doting dad gushed.

To learn more about Neil and David’s kids, keep scrolling!