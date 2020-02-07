Elton John’s Kids With David Furnish Will Always Be Tiny Dancers to Him — Meet His 2 Children!

After years of performing around the world, Elton John decided to give up his superstar life to be a family man at home. His last tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, kicked off in the U.S. in September 2018 and it will conclude in 2021 after he’s done more than 300 shows around the world.

“After the tour finishes, I’m very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children,” the “Rocketman” singer said in a YouTube video in January 2018. “It’s time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next important chapter of my life.”

Elton then opened up about his decision to stop touring in an interview with Good Morning America that same month.

“Why now? Well, before the children, I thought … This is what I’m going be doing till the day I die,” he explained to veteran journalist Robin Roberts. “But I don’t want to be traveling away from my children … I’d rather be with my children than still be playing shows.”

Everything changed once Elton and his husband, David Furnish, welcomed their two sons — Zachary, 9, and Elijah, 7 — into their lives. “I’ve never … experienced anything like it, being a father,” the “I’m Still Standing” crooner said.

He also noted, “there’s no contest,” between being a father and a performer. Once he started thinking about his future, it was “a very easy decision to make.” As for his farewell tour, Elton plans to “go out with a bang.”

“I want people to appreciate me as a musician and a human being. I want my last performance to be in America,” he told Robin. “This is where I got my start.”

After his tour, the famed pianist and David don’t plan on having any more kids. “I mean we’re too old to have anymore,” the musician revealed to The Sun in March 2019. “If we were 20 years, 15 years younger, we’d have probably had another one at least. But with the boys we’ve got enough on our hands.”

Scroll below to meet Elton and David’s two kids!