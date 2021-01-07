Elton John has one of the most fascinating lives in all of showbiz. Even though it feels like the iconic singer-songwriter is constantly on the road for his music career, Elton enjoys nothing more than being at his Windsor home in the U.K. with his partner, David Furnish, and their two sons, Zachary and Elijah.

Elton owns many homes across the globe, but he prefers residing at his estate in Windsor, which he affectionately calls “the hub.” The 18th-century property has been the star’s main home for many years. He purchased the abode for nearly $500k in 1974, which equates to more than $5 million today, according to reports.

One look inside and you’ll see Elton and David’s home resembles something straight out of a museum. The “Your Song” artist’s estate, which he describes as “tastefully over the top,” Velvet Ropes reported, features multiple bedrooms, various bathrooms, endless living space and a massive kitchen.

Elton’s enviable mansion also boasts a luxurious library, outdoor garden and a private salon. If that doesn’t sound incredible enough, the couple — who started dating in 2005 and married in 2014 — also have their very own chapel on the grounds of their property.

Because Elton’s professional life has taken a back seat amid the coronavirus pandemic for nearly the last year, he’s been spending more time than ever at home with his hubby and children. Fortunately for fans, this means Elton has been giving glimpses inside his personal life.

In early December, the Grammy Award winner shared the cutest video of him and his kiddos getting in the Christmas spirit. “We were so inspired by all of your amazing #StepIntoChristmas videos on @tiktok, we made our own!” Elton captioned the post, which offered a view inside one of the bedrooms.

The Rocketman alum has also been keeping up with some of his projects while staying safe in his mansion. “I have a very special guest on my #RocketHour show today — my husband!” he wrote next to a pic of the two in their dining room in mid-July. “David has wanted to come on the show for a while and came up with the great idea of sharing his favorite electronic music.”

Aside from his Windsor dwelling, Elton and David own multiple residences, including homes in Los Angeles, London, Atlanta and Nice. Still, Windsor will always hold a special place in his heart!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside his gorgeous space.