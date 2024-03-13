Olivia Munn welcomed her first child, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, in November 2021. She shares the little one with boyfriend John Mulaney.

Olivia Munn Is the Proud Parent of Son Malcolm

Olivia and John were first linked in May 2021. The couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together in September 2021.

“I feel good, I feel scared, I feel nervous and I’m excited,” she said during an appearance on Today in November 2021 before giving birth. “I think I feel every day the feelings just kind of rotating through. I came home recently to a bunch of boxes and looking at everything I have to open up. It’s overwhelming. I know this is a small thing but I just don’t know of how many of each item I need.”

After welcoming her baby boy, Olivia opened up about her postpartum journey.

“Took a minute but I’m finally in my pre-baby jean shorts,” she wrote in her Instagram Story in August 2023. “My baby is 20 months old and it took all 20 months.”

“I was watching other moms have their snapback within months and wondering why it wasn’t happening for me,” she added. “I realized it’s just gonna be different for me and that eventually, one day, I’d slow snap it back. I have more energy now too … that was more important for me to get back. And thankfully it’s back.”

John also opened up about how much fatherhood has changed his life for the better.

“You know when you watch a movie with someone who hasn’t seen the movie before?” the comedian asked Conan O’Brien during an August 2022 episode of his “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast. “That’s what it feels like with Malcolm. When I’m out with him, I’m like, ‘Oh, the world’s great,’ cause I’m seeing it through his eyes. And he’s looking up, like, ‘Trees and s–t!’ Malcolm will lay on his back on a blanket in the backyard and just kick his arms and legs squealing ’cause he sees the trees in the sky.”

Courtesy of John Mulaney/Instagram

Olivia Munn Shared Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis

In March 2024, Olivia revealed on Instagram that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy. She shared how John was supporting her during her health journey.

“I’m so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this,” she wrote. I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect. For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”