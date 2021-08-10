Christina Applegate’s Daughter Is Her ‘Miracle’! Learn About the Star’s Only Child Sadie

Christina Applegate has overcome plenty of challenges in her life, between surviving cancer, undergoing a double mastectomy and recently being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. But nothing can take away the joy and gratitude she feels as the mom of her beloved daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble.

The Dead to Me star shares her only child with her second husband, Martyn LeNoble. Christina and the Porno for Pyros band founder started dating following her divorce from first spouse Johnathon Schaech, whom she was married to from 2001 to 2007.

During the time Christina and the Dutch bassist made their relationship official in 2009, she had recently been diagnosed with cancer. Fortunately, Martyn stepped up and became “an incredible part of [her] life.” While chatting with Us Weekly in February 2013, Christina called her beau her “mighty support system.”

“Without him, I don’t know if I could’ve gone through any of it,” she sweetly shared with the outlet. “He came around at a time when there was a lot of loss in my life on many levels, so he’s been a really incredible help.”

Upon falling in love, Christina and the “She Sells Sanctuary” performer got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2010, and before they had the chance to walk down the aisle, they started their family. The Married with Children star gave birth to their daughter, Sadie, in 2011, and the lovebirds later wed in February 2013.

Christina credits her handsome husband for being a constant support amid her struggles, but the Emmy winner said it’s Sadie who has “healed [her] in so many ways.” During an interview with People following Sadie’s birth, Christina gushed over the “miracle” of motherhood.

“You can’t explain it … she’s just made my life so much better,” the Vacation star marveled. “I’ve been sad for a long time and she’s just opened my soul.”

Reflecting on her journey to parenthood, Christina said she didn’t realize how much she was missing out on until she held her baby in her arms for the first time. “That was the piece of the puzzle that hadn’t been there, and now it’s there,” she proclaimed. “It’s a great feeling of renewal. It’s a beginning. She’s my beginning.”

To learn more about Sadie, keep scrolling!