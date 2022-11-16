After starring in Married… With Children for a decade, Christina Applegate is happily married with a family of her own! The sitcom alum wed her husband, Martyn LeNoble, in 2013. Keep scrolling to learn more about her current spouse and her ex-husband, Johnathon Schaech.

Who Is Christina Applegate’s Ex-Husband, Johnathon Schaech?

Christina began dating the Legends of Tomorrow actor in 1997 and they got married in 2001. The pair called it quits in 2007 after six years of marriage. While their relationship ultimately did not work out, the former couple remained cordial with each other over the years.

“My marriage was connected to my career, everything about my work. It was, you know, Christina is an actress. We were in the limelight,” the Judas actor said about his first ex-wife in an appearance on Jana Kramer‘s “Whine Down” podcast in April 2022. “I loved her so much. I still love her so much. I don’t think [current wife Julie Solomon] will ever be offended that I would ever say that.”

After his marriage to Christina came to an end, Jonathan married Jana in 2010. Their union only lasted 12 days before it ended in divorce. The Ray Donovan actor married his third wife, Julie, in 2013. Together they welcomed two children, son Camden and daughter Lillian.

Who Is Christina Applegate’s Current Husband, Martyn LeNoble?

In 2008, Christina was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy that year. During her cancer journey, the Emmy winner leaned on Martyn, her friend for more than a decade. Their friendship blossomed into a romance and Christina could not be more grateful for her tight-knit bond with her beau.

“I have a small but mighty support system and Martyn has really been an incredible part of my life,” she told Us Weekly in May 2010. “Without him, I don’t know if I could’ve gone through any of it. He came around at a time when there was a lot of loss in my life on many levels, so he’s been a really incredible help.”

The Dutch guitarist popped the question to the Broadway star on Valentine’s Day in 2010. They wed in a beautiful ceremony at their Los Angeles home three years later. In October 2017, Christina, now in remission, underwent another major surgery.

“Two weeks ago, I had my ovaries and [fallopian] tubes removed,” she shared during an episode of Today. “My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008. I could prevent that. That’s how I’ve taken control of everything.”

On Twitter in August 2021, Christina gave fans an update on her health in a candid post.

“Hi, friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS,” the Anchorman actress penned. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a—hole blocks it.”

How Many Kids Do Christina and Martyn Have Together?

Throughout her health battle, Christina’s only child, daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble, has been such a bright light. The proud parents welcomed their little one in January 2011. Though she has raised her kiddo out of the spotlight, Christina could not help but gush about Sadie during her Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony.

“The most important person in this world is my daughter,” she said during her speech at the November 2022 event. “You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting.”

The Dead to Me producer continued, “I’m blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school. You are my everything. Thank you for standing by me through all of this.”