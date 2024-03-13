Olivia Munn candidly revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She announced her diagnosis after attending the Oscars 2024 with John Mulaney.

Olivia Munn Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis With the World

In February 2023, Olivia underwent genetic testing to check for 90 different cancer genes. She tested negative for all, including BRCA. Her mammogram that winter also showed up normal. Two months later, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“In the past 10 months I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can’t even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I ever could have imagined,” she told her Instagram followers in a March 2024 post. “Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there’s time to cry. My focus arrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clear headed.”

Olivia explained that she decided to keep her diagnosis private for a little while to “get through some of the hardest parts before sharing.”

“I wouldn’t have found my cancer for another year – at my next scheduled mammogram – except that my OBGYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, decided to calculate my Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. The fact that she did saved my life,” the New Girl alum told her followers. “Dr. Aliabadi looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history, and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30. She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37%. Because of that score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer.”

She underwent a double mastectomy 30 days after the biopsy. Olivia described herself as “lucky” that doctors “caught it with enough time.”

John Mulaney Has Been by Her Side

She extended a message of gratitude to John, whom she has been dating since 2021. They welcomed their son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, that same year.

“I’m so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this,” Olivia added. I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect. For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”