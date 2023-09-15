Molly Yeh's Kitchen: Photos Inside Her Minnesota Home

Molly Yeh’s kitchen in her East Grand Forks, Minnesota, farmhouse is every chef’s dream! The Food Network star has hosted her popular show, Girl Meets Farm, from the comfort of her own home since 2018.

After welcoming her daughters, Bernie and Ira, with her husband, Nick Hagen, Molly decided it was time to renovate their space. About 17 months later, the home makeover was complete and the mom of two revealed the new additions to her kitchen on her series in 2022.

Scroll below to see photos of Molly’s colorful kitchen.