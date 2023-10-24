One week after the series finale of Good Bones aired on television, Mina Starsiak Hawk addressed her time on set with her mom, Karen E. Laine. In an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast on Tuesday, October 24, she sat down with costar MJ Coyle to candidly discuss the end of the hit HGTV series and the tension between the cast.

During one part of the episode, Mina read a fan question asking MJ what it was really like working with her and Karen. “We’re obviously very different,” she said before the designer dished out his honest opinion.

“Both totally different relationships,” MJ began. “I think, and I hope this comes as a compliment, but you are a little bit more predictable on a day-to-day basis.”

Mina admitted that she is “a control freak” with a “need for immediacy.” The home improvement expert also revealed that she changes her mind “every 12 seconds” and “it’s a lot.”

Courtesy of Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

As for his relationship with Karen, MJ explained that they had a completely different dynamic on set.

“When it comes to your mom, it’s like she really wants people to understand things that are completely [not] understandable,” he said. “As creative and incredible as she is, it’s like getting on the same page as her can be very difficult.”

Mina chimed in, “Yeah, and if you get on the same page, it can be kind of wackadoo,” adding, “[Cory Miller] got on that ride, I don’t think he ever got off with all of their projects.”

The revelations came after Mina said that she and Karen were not on “good terms” during an episode of her podcast on August 28. While she did not elaborate on where their relationship currently stands, she did agree that the energy on set shifted while filming the final season of Good Bones.

“Our small team, at that point, we weren’t even enjoying each other’s company,” MJ said, with Mina adding, “Everyone was just very burnt out.”

Both Mina and MJ attested that multiple disagreements and fights took place behind the scenes between the show’s cast. Thanks to editing, it looked like everyone got along in harmony during the 10-episode final season.

“There were very few days where there wasn’t something going on that didn’t get edited it out,” Mina confessed. “Some of us [are] very similar, like too similar, and some of us [have] like polar opposite personalities.”