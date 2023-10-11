It’s been a difficult few months for Mina Starsiak Hawk, who has been navigating the end of her series, Good Bones, amid drama with her family. The HGTV personality and her mom, Karen E. Laine, are at odds with each other as their show nears its series finale.

In an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast on Tuesday, October 10, Mina, 39, revealed details about her final correspondence with her mom before the drama unfolded. Their “last communication” was an “email string” from a year ago.

“It just made me even more sad,” Mina explained of looking back at their virtual exchange. “I don’t know a way forward, which is really frustrating because I want to know a way and I really think the issue with so many interpersonal relationship problems is when there’s all these layers and all these strings attached.”

She continued, “And what I’m trying to figure out in my head is, ‘OK, if we can cut all the strings, if we can cut all the work ties, financial ties, just everything that makes you stay in a marriage, in a friendship, in a family relationship, if you can cut all the things where you’re relying on them or expecting them and it could just be, like, a choice, ‘OK I need nothing from you, you need nothing from me, we’re deciding we’re going to move forward and let go of the past or work through the past, whatever it is,’ but I guess I’m just talking out loud.”

On the day the podcast episode was recorded, Karen reached out for the first time via text, hoping to have a conversation with her daughter.

“I got a text from my mom this morning saying maybe we should talk,” Mina told listeners. “We do not talk. We haven’t in a long time. It was early this morning, and I just didn’t really know what to do with it.”

Courtesy of Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

The Indianapolis-based realtor did not reveal whether or not she answered the text message. Mina is also currently not on “good terms” with brother Tad Starsiak after a heated text exchange led her to realize he was “not a good person for [her] to be around.”

Karen stepped back from the family business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, in 2019. She continued to make regular appearances on Good Bones as the resident DIY expert with several of her other family members.

Mina first shocked fans of the hit series with news of their falling out during an August 28 podcast episode. So far, Karen has not publicly spoken out about her ongoing drama with her daughter.