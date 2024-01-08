Mina Starsiak Hawk was noticeably missing one of her most-worn accessories in a recent Instagram Story — her wedding ring. The Good Bones host revealed the real reason why she was not wearing her diamond sparkler during a trip to Phoenix, Arizona, on January 6.

Mina, 39, shared a playful screenshot of a text message from her husband, Steve Hawk, that read, “So you’re just out in Phoenix SINGLE huh?”

The HGTV personality then explained that while rushing out of her Indianapolis home to catch her flight, she forgot to bring quite a few important things along with her.

“I also just got this text from my husband because I forgot all of my jewelry,” Mina explained. “I don’t have any earrings; I don’t have my ring. I don’t have my watch. I forgot everything.”

The realtor also ended up leaving behind some of her everyday makeup products, leading her to improvise while getting ready.

“I forgot my concealer, so luckily I had some powder that I put on really thick,” she explained to her followers. “I didn’t have my act together flying out this morning.”

At the end of the clip, Mina joked, “So yeah, just out here in Phoenix, single, not ready to mingle.”

Courtesy of Steve Hawk/Instagram

The couple, who got married in 2016, share kids Jack and Charlotte. Mina admitted that she and Steve have been through their fair share of ups and downs but are always there for each other at the end of the day.

“[Society] tends to only show the awesome stuff,” the mom of two once told HGTV. “We have a great relationship, and a lot of the time it’s amazing, but sometimes it sucks.”

Good Bones viewers got to see the duo’s love story unfold over the course of the show, including Mina’s two pregnancies and finding their dream home.

“Fans wonder why we always kiss three times [in a row],” she added about their marriage. “It came from Steve. His mom always used to give him three squeezes. It means ‘I love you.’”

Mina’s trip to Phoenix came just after spending the holidays with Steve, 42, and their kids amid estrangement from her mom, Karen E. Laine, and brother Tad Starsiak.

“The holidays were miserable,” an insider told Closer after New Year’s. The source also revealed that Mina felt blindsided by former costar Cory Miller for distancing himself from her and siding with Karen, 61. “It felt petty, like Mina was stabbed in the back.”