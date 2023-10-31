Mina Starsiak Hawk loves getting to know her fans during meet-and-greets and events, but the HGTV star admitted that she has faced a few scary encounters. In an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast on Tuesday, October 31, the Good Bones host described a frightening interaction with one viewer.

“​I don’t even know how this happened one time, but there was a period, I actually had to report this to up in the network of the show because I didn’t know if it was real. I didn’t know what was going on,” she began. “It was over the span of two seasons. Any time the show started airing, it was this number that would text me and send me just super explicit videos and I was getting voicemails, like really, really explicit, inappropriate voicemails.”

Luckily, Mina was able to block the number after tracing it to another state. “It was probably just someone sitting in their grandma’s basement being a weirdo,” she reflected on the experience.

The real estate mogul also described some of the bizarre messages she has received after posting fashion videos on her Instagram page. She compared the experience to getting “catcalled on the street.”

During another part of the episode, Mina teased that she might consider joining OnlyFans, the online content subscription-based service.

“I do know a lot of people make a very good living on OnlyFans,” the TV personality, who shares kids Jack and Charlotte with husband Steve Hawk, said. “So depending on how everything shakes out in the next year, y’all might find me on there with some weird feet stuff on a construction site.”

Through laughter, Mina clarified, “I don’t know if my husband will support that,” adding, “He’s very supportive, but that might cross the line.”

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cost Plus World Market

Since saying goodbye to Good Bones with the show’s eighth and final season, Mina has been making some big changes to her company. The home improvement expert will be closing the doors of her Two Chicks District Co. retail store at the end of this year. She also listed her Two Chicks and a Hammer headquarters on the market after deciding to downsize her team.

“With having fewer people on the team, the space was empty and it’s a space that I have a mortgage on for a couple $100,000, so there’s a mortgage payment and it just wasn’t making sense to be in the space anymore,” Mina explained during a podcast episode on October 17.