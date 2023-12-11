Mina Starsiak Hawk is hard at work on her next project! The HGTV host teased her upcoming Good Bones spinoff show in her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 11.

“Look what we got going on today,” Mina, 39, said while showing off a small camera that was set up on her dashboard. “Some big stove in the back of this truck that I’m driving down to the lake house.”

The realtor previously confirmed that she had been given the green light for a Good Bones spinoff show, which is set to document the renovation of her new lake house. The two-part special is expected to air on HGTV next year.

“What I know right now is [the] first phase we are filming for a two-episode spinoff, and it’s been really fun so far,” Mina said of the project during an episode of her podcast on October 17. “Steve’s involved a lot, the kids are there a lot, MJ [Coyle] and Austin [Aynes] are there for demo and it just kind of feels like getting back to when I started, and it was just really fun and everything was joyful.”

Mina and her husband, Steve Hawk, decided to renovate their lake house in two phases due to financial concerns.

“I don’t have enough money to do the whole thing at once,” she admitted. “Despite what a lot of people think, I’m not rich.”

Courtesy of Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

Currently, Mina’s relationships with her mom, Karen E. Laine, and brother Tad Starsiak are rocky following the series finale of Good Bones on October 17. Still, the home designer hopes that the lake house will be a place where she can bond with her kids, Jack and Charlotte, and other family members she is close to.

“It’s going to be for my family but also for my extended family to make these new, amazing memories,” Mina explained.

Though she is in a “challenging place” with Karen, 61, and Tad, 30, Mina is glad to have stayed connected with MJ. The Good Bones designer is currently assisting her in her lake house renovation.

“I am filming the lake house, and MJ is in there here and there; he comes and helps us demo, and I’m always throwing stuff against the wall to see what will stick,” she revealed. “If any new show ever did stick, MJ would definitely be one of the people that I’d be like, ‘Hey, do you want to do this?’”