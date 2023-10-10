Making the decision to end Good Bones has caused Mina Starsiak Hawk to look at her future a little differently. During her “Mina AF” podcast episode on Tuesday, October 10, the HGTV star admitted to “feeling like a mess” as she tries to navigate the next chapter of her career and her finances.

“For the last eight years, while it’s not been earth-shattering, the regular income I’ve had is from the show and I don’t have any regular income anymore,” Mina, 39, told listeners. “I actually don’t have any income unless I do something to create it.”

Right now, the home design expert is working on transforming two homes, but they still need about three or four months of renovations. “I have to actually sell them, so it’s this very unsure time for me,” she continued.

On September 29, Mina announced in a Facebook post that she was closing her Indiana retail store, Two Chicks District Co. The difficult decision to do so came after she realized the store was “really struggling.”

“I was so excited when we opened, and it’s just not been able to be what I wanted it to be,” the realtor confessed.

While people would come in from all over the country to take pictures and browse the inventory, the retail location did not make a lot of sales. Mina also spoke on the choice to downsize her company to just two employees.

“I can’t even imagine how hard it is for the two girls that work for me, who are really just trying to bank on the fact that I will get my s–t together, and then they can rely on me,” she said.

Mina recently listed some properties for sale as she prepares to say goodbye to Good Bones, which is airing its final two episodes this month. Her husband, Steve Hawk, a self-employed fitness coach, has been nothing but supportive of her during this time.

“We’re also in a position right now, where the next three months are super, super stressful,” she continued. “There is so much money going out, and not regular money coming in for either of us anymore because he works for himself.”

The couple, who got married in 2016, also faced some challenges with their rental properties.

“Of our 11 rentals, five of them flipped the same month,” Mina continued. “The leases were up, and we missed that school move-in time, and for the first time in five years, half of our rentals are empty and that’s super stressful.”