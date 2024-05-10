Savannah Guthrie had so much fun celebrating Mother’s Day early with her Today colleagues that nobody even noticed she lost a tooth!

The NBC anchor spent time with Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones for a segment about motherhood ahead of the holiday. “I lost a tooth,” Savannah confessed in an interview with People on Friday, May 10, after the night out with her costars.

“You lost your tooth? Savannah, are you joking?” Jenna, 42, asked. “I feel the way I did with the Polar Plunge. I feel deceived. I feel deceived by you. She tried to blame the wildness on me!”

Savannah replied, “I don’t know, it’s still at the Pebble Bar,” to which Jenna quipped, “You lost it at the bar?”

The Mostly What God Does author responded, “I guess.” Savannah shares kids Vale and Charles with her husband, Mike Feldman. She admitted that she is not used to going out late with her costars.

“We like to go out early,” she said. “We don’t get to do this all that often. But that’s why when we do it, it’s fun and it goes on longer than anyone anticipated.”

During the outing with her costars, Savannah discussed parenting and how it’s been nice to lean on the gals when it comes to giving and receiving advice.

“I think our job as moms is to be just rock solid,” she said. “I’m here and I’m for you. You can count on that. You can take that to the bank. You might be mad at me. That’s fine. I’ll still be here and I’ll still be for you and on your side.”

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for CAA

“Motherhood is a sisterhood,” she added. “Half of it is just being like, ‘Yeah. I’m terrible at that, too.’ Or, ‘Yeah. I got mad at my kids about that, too.'”

Despite losing her tooth, Savannah has been back in her usual spot on Today each morning with her signature smile. The TV star blew fans away with one of her recent looks on the program, sporting a cute braid in her hair with the perfect springtime outfit. She shared a photo of her lovely look on Instagram on Wednesday, May 8.

“Saw this today. Love the look. Just one more hair accessory you pulled off with style. Headbands and bows,” one person commented underneath Savannah’s post.

“I thought your outfit was extra stylish today!” another wrote in a comment.