Legendary newscaster Sam Rubin has died after suffering a heart attack at his home, KTLA confirmed on Friday, May 10. The longtime KTLA anchor was 64 years old.

“We have some news from the KTLA family which is shocking and hard to comprehend at the moment … the role that he cherished most was husband and father,” Frank Buckley said in a statement while on-air. “The newsroom, the station is filled with great sadness. It’s just a shock to everyone because he was here yesterday with us and then called in sick and then we learned the news this afternoon.”

“I can’t believe that we’re reporting this, it is such a shock,” Eric Spillman said during the broadcast. “And you’re so right Frank. He always came up with the right word whenever a famous person passed away. He put their lives in perspective that was truly a talent, one of so many talents that he had … I’m at a loss for words.”

Just 15 hours before his death was announced, Rubin posted a clip on Instagram from his interview with Jane Seymour on Thursday, May 9.

“With a filmography as long as my arm, @janeseymour needs no further introduction. And she isn’t stopping anytime soon … Following the success of her Netflix film, Irish Wish, season 3 of Harry Wild will also debut on May 13 on AcornTVm,” he captioned the post.

Upon news of his death, the comments section of the post became flooded with condolences.

Rubin joined KTLA in Los Angeles in 1991. The Emmy winner covered a plethora of entertainment news throughout his career, including unforgettable celebrity interviews and more. During his career, he received a lifetime achievement award from the Southern California Broadcasters Association and a Golden Mike Award among other accolades.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tributes flooded in on social media from Rubin’s colleagues and viewers after his death was announced by the network.

“I’m in absolute shock. RIP, Sam,” his KTLA colleague Rich DeMuro wrote on X. “Thinking the most of your family right now. So sorry. Morning News in Hollywood will never be the same without you.”

“#RIP Sam Rubin … shocked, he was a true legend and a good man. Literally can not believe this news,” TV host Kevin Frazier wrote on X.

“I grew up with him on my TV every morning. A fixture in the daily routine of LA,” one viewer wrote on the platform. “Rest in Peace, Sam Rubin. 🙏 @KTLA.”

Rubin is survived by his wife, Leslie Gale Shuman, and his four children.