John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston on Mother’s Day

John Travolta took some time to honor his late wife Kelly Preston on Mother’s Day when he posted a sweet tribute on Instagram.

“Happy Mother’s Day, Kelly. We love you, we miss you,” John, 70, wrote alongside pictures of Kelly and their three children, Ella, Ben, and late son Jett.

Kelly passed away from breast cancer at the age of 57 on July 12, 2020. Since then the Pulp Fiction star has remained single, and on May 8, a source exclusively told Closer that John was nervous about dating again.

“John doesn’t have a lot of work lined up, he’s got two projects but nothing he’s really passionate about,” the insider said. “His religion doesn’t seem to be the biggest priority for him anymore either. Since Kelly’s passing he’s just not as connected to Scientology as he once was. Bottom line, John is afraid to open up, to be vulnerable again and fall in love, which is very sad because he’s the kindest, nicest guy and he has one of the biggest hearts of anyone we know.”

Even though the Grease star has been hesitant about putting himself back out there, that doesn’t mean he’s totally closed off to the idea of getting remarried. A separate source told Closer on April 8 that the problem centered around Kelly’s “shoes [being] hard to fill.”

Mitchell Gerber / Getty Images

John’s been working on his upcoming movie, Cash Out, with Sex and the City star Kristin Davis. A third insider told Closer in April that he and Kristin, 59, “had a blast” working together and “all anyone could talk about was their chemistry.”

Even his kids, Ella and Ben, were hoping their dad might entertain the thought of dating Kristin.

“He’s totally smitten with her, thinks she’s adorable,” the source revealed on April 10. “They’re both single, and they really like each other, so of course everyone wants them to date. The most surprising people on the John and Kristin romance bandwagon are John’s kids, Ella and Ben. While no one could replace their mom, they think Kristin is great and that their dad should get back out there and start having fun.”

John and his family have experienced more than enough heartbreak over the past several years. Before Kelly’s death, the couple lost their son Jett after he suffered a seizure and hit his head on a bathtub while the family was vacationing in the Bahamas. He was 16 years old. The Face/Off star regularly shares photos of his kids, including a tribute to Jett each year on his birthday.