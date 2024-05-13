Actor Steve Buscemi was punched in the face during a random attack while strolling through New York City in May 2024.

What Happened to Steve Buscemi?

Steve was walking through Manhattan’s Kips Bay neighborhood when he was struck in the face by an assailant. The unprovoked attack occurred in broad daylight on May 8, 2024, law enforcement officials told The New York Post. The Boardwalk Empire alum was taken to Bellevue Hospital after suffering swelling to his face and left eye, per the outlet.

“I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window, I saw him trip and fall backwards,” a witness who works in the area told the outlet. “He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction. I didn’t see who hit him.”

“It worries me for when we close because we close at 11 and it can get scary around that time,” she said.

The attacker fled the scene. Later on, the NYPD released photos of the alleged attacker walking through the NYC streets wearing a blue shirt, black pants, white sneakers and a black baseball cap.

Steve Buscemi Is ‘OK’ After NYC Attack

After the attack, Steve’s publicist released a statement to The New York Post about the day’s disturbing events.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Midtown Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” the statement said.

“He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of New York,” the statement continued.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Night of Too Many Stars

He Was Photographed in Public Days After the Attack

On May 12, 2024, Steve was photographed in SoHo wearing a black outfit, a black baseball cap and sunglasses. It marked the first time he was seen in public after the attack.

The Golden Globe winner is no stranger to NYC. He grew up in Brooklyn and later attended the Lee Strasberg Institute in Manhattan. From 1980 to 1984, Steve was a firefighter for the New York City Fire Department.

“My dad was a sanitation worker for New York City. His message to me and my brothers was, when you turn 18, take whatever civil service test is available. Lucky for me, it was the Fire Department’s,” he revealed in a September 2021 essay written for Time. “I didn’t yet know what I wanted to do for a career, but at Engine 55 in Lower Manhattan, I found something even better: a brotherhood.”