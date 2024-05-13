Hoda Kotb spent Mother’s Day in the most rewarding way possible! The Today host shared a sweet Instagram post with her two daughters, Haley and Hope, to mark the special holiday.

“Lucky me! Happy mother’s day,” Hoda, 59, captioned a carousel of photos on her Instagram page on May 12. Included in the glimpse of her life was the lovely gift that her daughters got her this Mother’s Day — two pictures of their family in frames that Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, decorated themselves!

The Hope Is a Rainbow author also included two snapshots of her spending time in the pool with her kids. They had a blast while floating in pool floats and munching on snacks poolside. Hoda had a huge smile on her face as she captured the candid moments with her daughters, whom she adopted during her relationship with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

She previously dished on their coparenting dynamic after their shocking breakup.

“He’ll have a Saturday, and I’ll do the Sunday,” she told People in August 2022. “We switch each week. He’ll take the girls and do some fun things, and I’ll take some quiet time. It’s a healthy mix, and the kids love it. He’s a great dad.”

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

The mom of two also shared insight on her effective communication style with Joel, 66, whom she dated for eight years before calling it quits.

“‘Does that work for you?’ ‘Do you need me to change that?’ We’re very open about fixing things so that everybody’s needs are being met,” she said. “He’s a great dad — but I also know I’m on the right road.”

Hoda also shared a photo from her childhood in another post, wishing her mom, Sameha Kotb, a happy Mother’s Day.

“Happy mother’s day to the VERY BEST❤️ we love you mom,” she captioned the picture.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, Hoda traveled to Bermuda with cohost Jenna Bush Hager to film special episodes of Today With Hoda & Jenna. Jenna, 42, is a mom of kids Mila, Poppy and Hal, whom she shares with husband Henry Hager.

Jenna posted a Mother’s Day tribute for her mom, Laura Bush, on Instagram.

“Happiest mama’s day to my beautiful one @laurawbush … like mother, like mother! Thanks to you and your mama for bringing all things beautiful into my life! And … bringing me into my life!” the former first daughter captioned a series of pictures.