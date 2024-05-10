The forecast for the week of May 12 through May 18

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

There is a virtual planetary traffic jam in your sign, which makes anything possible right now. Plan big and expect the best, Taurus!

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

You are not beyond compromise but be careful not to settle. When you follow your heart and do what you love, things work out.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You have support from old and new acquaintances. However, be careful of big talkers and instead look for genuine people.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Expect discussions regarding work, but don’t rush into anything. Make sure the compensation and conditions are suitable.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As the Sun and Venus move to your career zone, your work life gets rocking and rolling. Expect positive progress, Virgo!

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Get ready to tell someone how you feel and speak from your heart. A project can pick up speed, allowing you to meet deadlines.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Sun moves to your area of passion, so love, lust, and connection are very much in your stars right now. Get ready for romance!

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Full Moon energy in your sign intensifies emotions. Be careful not to take someone too seriously or overreact.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your attraction power is sizzling right now, for love and work! Stay focused on your goals and trust your instincts.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Family or home affairs need your attention, and it’s important to make them a priority. Remember to be a good listener, Aqua.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A sudden development at work can move in your favor. Keep a positive mindset and learn new skills.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Be open to discussing options to fast-track your career goals — then stand by for more cash to come your way!