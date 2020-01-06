Although fans were hoping Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones would make an appearance at the 2020 Golden Globes, the happy couple seems to have opted out of the annual awards show. Instead, the Basic Instinct actor and his gorgeous wife are overseas enjoying a lavish, well-deserved vacation.

Despite being nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV series category for The Kominsky Method, the 75-year-old and his wife, 50, were spotted celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday, January 4. The longtime pair were even joined by their two kids, Carys and Dylan.

Before taking their family getaway to Europe, the Fatal Attraction star and the Mask of Zorro actress enjoyed some R&R in Africa. Throughout their travels to Zimbabwe, Mozambique and more, Michael and Catherine shared some sweet family snapshots.

“Starting the new year off with a Safari tour 🐘 🐅 … Wishing everyone a great start to 2020!” the handsome hunk most recently posted on Wednesday, January 1. In the photos, Michael can be seen enjoying a wild safari excursion with his brunette beauty and their children.

Even though Catherine and Michael couldn’t be happier to be on vacation, their presence was sorely missed at the 2020 Golden Globes. Considering the pair aren’t strangers to reeling in accolades, we can’t believe they decided to skip out on the iconic show!

Shutterstock

Aside from being two big Hollywood stars, the pair — who tied the knot in 2000 — are also all about being parents. While they share son Dylan, 19, and daughter Carys, 16, Michael is also the dad to eldest child Cameron, 41, with ex-wife Diandra Luker. The famous couple have been to countless award shows throughout their life, so they still get pumped about spending that time together.

“We live back east and we live in the country. So, we look at it as an opportunity to come out and see a lot of old friends and go to these shows, see people we love or admire,” the Ant-Man costar told Closer Weekly and other reporters at a September 2019 event. “We’re fans of a lot of the stuff that we see on television and in the films, so that part is great and sort of treat it like a real experience rather than a necessity or part of your requirements.”

Michael even took that time to gush about his love. “She does [still give me butterflies],” he said. “She cleans up pretty good.” So sweet!

We hope Michael and Catherine attend future shows this awards season!